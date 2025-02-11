Carlito Talks About Using Backstabber As His Finisher, Beating John Cena In His Debut

Carlito appeared on the latest installment of “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.”

While being interviewed on the popular program, the Judgment Day member and WWE veteran spoke about beating John Cena in his debut, using the backstabber as his finisher and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On beating John Cena in his debut match: “It was great. I first thought that Cena had pranked me because as soon as I got there he was the nicest guy to me. Went over everything with me, one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. Then we get in the ring, the bell rang, and he kicked me in the stomach so hard. That’s like, okay I see what’s going on here. But that’s just the way he worked and I think that’s the way he still works. He’s a strong boy, he hits hard.”

On how he came up with using the Backstabber as his finisher: “That’s back to John Cena again. I remember I used to do that move and he liked it and said ‘Man, that’s a finisher. You should do it as a finisher.’ I was like yeah, but the guy lands on top of me and I’m taking his weight. I mean, if I got to do this… Luckily I don’t win a lot, so I don’t have to worry about that. But it was his idea. ‘You should do it as a finisher.’ All right, I’ll try it out. And then, yeah, so thanks to him that I stuck with it.”