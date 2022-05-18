Carmella Addresses Corey Graves’ Comments on WWE RAW About Sasha Banks and Naomi

Corey Graves received some backlash from WWE fans on social media for what he said about Sasha Banks and Naomi on Monday’s RAW. Graves stated that Sasha and Naomi “summarily and unprofessionally left the arena” before the scheduled six-pack challenge could take place.

It’s been speculated that Vince McMahon told Graves to say the line. Graves’ wife Carmella came to his defense, writing in response to a fan on Twitter, “Imagine still living in a world where you think he just says whatever he wants. He does his job. Period.”