Carmella Addresses Her Future With WWE Once She Gives Birth, New Pregnancy Photos

Former WWE Women’s Champion Carmella recently spoke with People.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Carmella addressed her future with the company once she gives birth:

“I for sure plan to come back. I think it’s important to show you can have a baby and still have a career, especially a very physical one at that, but I’m not going to rush. I really just want to take my time recovering and making sure that I feel great and ready to go back and not sort of rushing because I don’t even know what to expect as far as how I’m going to feel after having a baby.”

With her father being a wrestler, Carmella also commented on her son possibly becoming a third-generation star:

“Maybe he’ll be a third-generation, which would be so cool. I would never push anything on him, whatever it is that he wants to do. If he’s anything like what he’s like right now in the womb, I mean, he’s insane. He is a maniac. He does not stop moving. So if that’s any indication of how rambunctious he’s going to be once he’s Earthside, then we’re in it, for sure.”