Carmella Addresses Recent Rumors About Her

Carmella addressed recent rumors about her in a new WWE series called If It’s On The Internet and here are the highlights:

On rumors that she dated John Cena: “That is so far from the truth. I barely know John Cena. Because we both live in Tampa, people thought that we were dating? Yea, that’s completely fabricated.”

Carmella caused Corey Graves’ divorce: “That is so far from the truth. I would never in a million years do that. When we first started dating, he was already going through the process of divorce.”

Carmella has had plastic surgery: “That’s true, I’ve had breast implants. My favorite part is people think I’ve had plastic surgery on my face, which is completely false.” She added, “I’ve never had plastic surgery on my face.”