Carmella And Corey Graves Expecting Their First Child

Carmella and her husband, Corey Graves, have announced that they are expecting their first child.

They’re expecting in November after discovering she was pregnant in March. Carmella has previously spoken publicly about her previous miscarriages.

Carmella and Graves opened up about their miscarriages on an episode of After The Bell. Carmella recalled being in a ‘deep depression’ following an ectopic pregnancy, receiving support from Stephanie McMahon, and other events.

“It’s just all been such a whirlwind,” Carmella told Good Morning America. “I think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it’s working. So I’m very happy about that. After the first [test], I’m like, ‘Oh, are we sure? Are we sure?’ … I mean, I took [additional tests] for weeks just to make sure they still said positive. So it’s really just been such a mind work to get my head around. But the fact that I’m here, I’m on the other side of it, I’m almost out of the first trimester at this point … it’s been quite a journey.”

Congratulations to the married couple.