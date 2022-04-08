Carmella And Corey Graves Get Married

WWE’s Carmella (Leah Van Dale) and Corey Graves (Matt Polinsky) tied the knot on Thursday in Florida. They are headed to Hawaii for their honeymoon.

Guests at the wedding were Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, Tyson Kidd, Happy Baron Corbin, Liv Morgan, Tamina Snuka, Bayley, Sonya Deville, among others.

Graves and Carmella began dating in 2019, and announced their engagement in October 2021.

You can see several photos from the wedding below: