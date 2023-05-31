Carmella And Corey Graves Reveal They Are Having A Baby Boy

Corey Graves and Carmella have experienced a lot while trying to conceive their first child as a couple.

Carmella and Graves previously discussed their miscarriage experiences on an episode of After The Bell. After dealing with an ectopic pregnancy, Carmella recalled going through a “deep depression,” getting support from Stephanie McMahon, and more.

They told Good Morning America earlier this month that they are expecting their first child. She found out she was pregnant in March, and the baby is due in November.

The WWE couple revealed during their appearance on The Tamron Hall Show that they are expecting a baby boy. The episode will air at various times throughout the day in the United States.