Carmella Discusses Reverting To Her Old Character For Her WWE Return

Carmella recently appeared on the After the Bell podcast, hosted by her husband Corey Graves, for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Carmella talked about reverting back to her old character for WWE return:

“I had no idea what to expect. I knew how things were run and how things went when I was there before, but everything had changed. The locker room was different, the management is different, how am I going to fit in? How are they going to view me? How am I going to come back? Am I going to come back and be remembered and do what it is that I like to do or is it going to be completely different? I’m so grateful that I am able to return to the moonwalking, trash-talking, Princess of Staten Island. For me, this is the character that is so near and dear to my heart. I created this character in NXT, it is me, it’s part of me, it’s me just turned way up. I feel so confident and comfortable in this role. To be able to be given this opportunity to go back to what brought me to the dance to begin with, I’m so grateful and so excited. I’ve never felt more comfortable. I don’t have to think about anything, it’s just me. I can just be and perform. To come out through that curtain, I hit the damn moonwalk, I heard the F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S, little mixed up with my new song. It’s like the best parts of the old Carmella, the best of the new Carmella, mash it all together and I am thriving. I’m so excited.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)