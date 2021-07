Smackdown women’s champion Bianca Belair defeated Carmella at the July 25th 2021 WWE live event in Louisville, KY. Carmella had a wardrobe malfunction during the match with her top coming undone in the back. Despite the mishap, Carmella and Belair continued the match and managed to finish it.

Y’all wish…… 👙 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 26, 2021