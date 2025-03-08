Carmella Fires Back At Harassment Following WWE Departure

Following her WWE departure last month, Carmella has been open about her frustrations with how things ended, stating in an interview that she felt “ghosted” by WWE and “punished” for having a baby.

However, her candid remarks have also led to vile online harassment. A Twitter/X user took things too far, writing that Carmella “needs to die.”

Carmella responded by quote-reposting the comment with a sarcastic jab at the internet wrestling community (IWC):

“IWC, ladies and gentlemen…”

The post was later removed for violating Twitter/X rules.

Another user showed support, writing:

“I’m sorry all these disgusting people are mad at you for simply existing and sharing your experience.”

While Carmella has faced backlash for speaking her truth, she continues to stand her ground, refusing to be silenced by online toxicity.

Carmella then wrote the following message:

“Literally. this is why women are afraid to speak up because they get ridiculed nonstop for it. but it is what it is! I’d rather be hated for telling the truth than stay silent. 🤷🏻‍♀️”