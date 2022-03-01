Carmella Interested In Recreating Edge and Lita Scene With Corey Graves

During an interview with BleacherReport.com, Carmella and Corey Graves talked about their new reality series which just premiered on WWE’s YouTube channel. Carmella brought up Edge and Lita’s “live sex celebration” segment from RAW in 2006 while talking about possible segments her and Graves could do together on television:

Carmella: “I mean, there are a few things I can think I would enjoy doing on TV, maybe like recreating the Edge and Lita scene.”

Corey Graves: “If it comes to it, awesome. It’s not something we’re actively fighting too hard for, but I think, I mean, to me, the best storylines in sports entertainment throughout history have been based in reality. You think, like, Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth, but we’re in a different situation where I’m a commentator, not an active competitor. She’s an active competitor, so it’s a different scenario as opposed to having two in-ring competitors or whatever that may be, but I think if the opportunity presents itself, we’d both be more than happy to jump because I think we can both provide some entertainment. Let’s be honest, who’s easier to hate right now than Corey Graves and Carmella?”