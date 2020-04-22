Carmella Mocks Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Angel Garza Comments On “Fake” Wrestling

We posted a video of Carmella impersonating Sasha Banks and Bayley. She released another video where she mocked Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. You can check that out below:
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 22, 2020
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) April 21, 2020
Angel Garza tweeted the following, reacting to fans who think wrestling is “fake.” He said,
“For those fans who keep thinking that wrestling is fake 🤫 shut your mouth! When you have passion and love for this sport, you give your life in the ring. Enjoy THIS beautiful sport!”
— Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) April 22, 2020