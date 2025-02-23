Carmella Moved To Alumni Section, Removes WWE Mentions From Social Media

Carmella’s time with WWE has officially come to an end, as her contract has expired, marking the conclusion of a decorated career in the company.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Carmella’s contract was not renewed, and she has since removed all mentions of WWE from her social media accounts. WWE has also moved her profile to the alumni section on WWE.com, further confirming her departure.

Carmella had been on hiatus since 2023 following the birth of her first child with Corey Graves. During her absence, she also struggled with drop foot, a neurological condition that has impacted her mobility and could affect her in-ring future.

During her time in WWE, Carmella made history as the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank winner, successfully cashing in her contract on Charlotte Flair to become SmackDown Women’s Champion. She later captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles alongside Queen Zelina and became a fan favorite through her comedic partnership with R-Truth.

Carmella has yet to publicly comment on her departure or her next move. While it remains unclear whether she will return to wrestling or explore other ventures, her contributions to WWE’s women’s division and sports entertainment have left a lasting impact.