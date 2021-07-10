Carmella Publicly Responds To One of Her Critics

After it was announced that Carmella would be Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the WWE Smackdown women’s title, Carmella tweeted about her storyline with Liv Morgan:
Me: existing, thriving, minding my own damn business@YaOnlyLivvOnce: (whining, crying, huffing and puffing) Why does Carmella get everything??? I deserve everything!” pic.twitter.com/lApvPJMZgo
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 10, 2021
A fan responded with criticism which was addressed by Carmella:
HAHAHA!
That’s where you’re wrong, sweetie.
I have the looks AND the talent. I’m the total package.
I don’t get why people like you & the rest of the WWE Universe makes it seem like we can only fit into one box.
I love looking good & I can go in the ring. It’s ok to do both. https://t.co/TJuGSJHEzv
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 10, 2021