Carmella Questions WWE’s Handling Of Her Departure

Last month, reports surfaced that Carmella’s contract with WWE had expired. Now, in a preview clip from her interview on the Barely Famous podcast, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion shared her raw emotions about the way her 12-year WWE career came to an end.

Carmella expressed deep frustration over how she was let go, questioning whether her status as a mother played a role in the company’s decision.

“Is it because I’m a woman? Is it because I had a baby? It just feels like a shitty way to end a 12 career with the company, that this is how it ended. He [Corey Graves] still has a job. We had a kid, and he has a job, but I don’t.”

She also revealed that communication from WWE completely ceased leading up to her release.

“I mean, I guess, fast forward until a few weeks ago, and then I got a call saying that my contract was up in 10 days. Everyone just ghosted. Ghosted. Completely ghosted.”

Carmella, who has been a staple in WWE since 2013, admitted that the abruptness of her exit left her questioning her future.

“What if this is the end of my career? What am I doing with my life? What do I have to offer? Why wasn’t I given an opportunity somewhere else? I feel like I’m being punished because I had a baby.”

She also voiced her disappointment over the lack of opportunities for women, particularly mothers, in professional wrestling.

“Why would you want to be somewhere that doesn’t want you? I wish more for women in general and moms and especially athletes. I feel like you shouldn’t have to choose one. Why can’t you have both?”

When asked about her future beyond WWE, Carmella—real name Leah Van Dale—admitted that she is still figuring out what comes next.

“What’s next for Leah? For so long, it’s like, Oh, Carmella. It’s like, no, I can now fully be Leah and do what I want to do. I don’t know what that is.”

While her next move remains uncertain, Carmella’s candid remarks have sparked conversations about the challenges female athletes face after motherhood. Whether she pursues opportunities in wrestling, entertainment, or elsewhere, her journey is far from over.