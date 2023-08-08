Carmella Reveals Her WWE Plans After She And Corey Graves’ Son Is Born

Carmella is not done with her in-ring pro wrestling career.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the WWE Superstar spoke about her plans to return to the ring after she and Corey Graves have their new baby son.

“I for sure plan to come back,” she said. “I think it’s important to show you can have a baby and still have a career, especially a very physical one at that, but I’m not going to rush.”

She continued, “I really just want to take my time recovering and making sure that I feel great and ready to go back and not sort of rushing because I don’t even know what to expect as far as how I’m going to feel after having a baby.”

