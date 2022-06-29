Carmella Says She Will Always “Show Up and Show Out,” Bayley Responds

The following was posted on Twitter by Carmella, who is scheduled to compete against Bianca Belair for the RAW women’s championship at the 2022 Money in the Bank PLE.

“You can make me a manager, give me a guy without a chin, a dance break mid match, change my character, have me wear a mask, be a last minute replacement and I’m ALWAYS going to show up and show out. I rise to every occasion and you can’t take that away from me.”

Bayley, who has been out of action during the past year, replied to Carmella:

“Ain’t nobody like you. And thanks for taking my spot last year at MITB….but this year, let’s get it done honey 🪙💳🤑💴💵💰🥂🏆”