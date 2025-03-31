Carmella Says WWE Return Is Possible, But Recovery Taking Longer Than Expected

Former WWE Superstar Carmella is focusing on her recovery and motherhood after welcoming her first child with husband and WWE announcer Corey Graves. The couple announced the birth of their son, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, in November 2023.

Since giving birth, Carmella has been out of in-ring action due to nerve damage sustained during delivery, a setback that has extended her hiatus from professional wrestling longer than anticipated.

In a new interview with the New York Post, Carmella spoke candidly about her future in wrestling, her loyalty to WWE, and her ongoing recovery:

“So I’m not a never-say-never person. To me, I do feel such loyalty to WWE. I loved my time working there. If I ever went back, I would hope it would be for WWE. I would wanna go back as Carmella and moonwalk my way out there and be in a WWE ring. I do feel like that would be my home, but I’m not gonna say never, right? Who knows what the future holds. I don’t wanna become a hypocrite.”

Despite the uncertainty, Carmella expressed confidence that she will eventually return to form:

“At the end of the day, I don’t worry about that. I feel that whatever is meant to be will be, and I truly feel like I’m on the path to getting back to where I am to be. It’s just taking longer than I anticipated, longer than even the doctors anticipated, but I do feel confident that someday I would be able to.”

Carmella, a former SmackDown Women’s Champion and Money in the Bank winner, was last seen on WWE television in 2023 before going on maternity leave. While her official return remains uncertain, her positive outlook and enduring connection to WWE keep the door open for a future comeback.