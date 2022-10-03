Carmella Shoots Down Claims About Fake Adult Photo Leak of Her and Corey Graves

WWE star Carmella responded to claims made by some social media users about a photo that is gaining a lot of attention on Twitter. She has made it abundantly clear that the woman portrayed in the photo is not her, nor is it her husband, Corey Graves.

It would appear that some individuals are asserting that the man portrayed in the photo has the same tattoo as Graves. The only issue with that is that the tattoo was digitally added, and the new version of the picture does not correspond to the one that was originally published elsewhere.

Carmella tweeted, “Y’all really wanna see me fail, huh?? Photoshop is on another level these days… 🙄 She cute, but she ain’t me.”

She also tweeted, “ITS PHOTOSHOP!!! Do some research and you’ll find the ORIGINAL. Stop tweeting about things that you know nothing about. You’re out here trying to ruin peoples lives and careers. It’s disgusting.”

You can check out her tweets below:

Y’all really wanna see me fail, huh?? Photoshop is on another level these days… 🙄 She cute, but she ain’t me. — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) October 2, 2022