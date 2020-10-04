Carmella Takes To Twitter To Send Out Cryptic Message

As many of you know by now, it was announced on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast that Carmella is the mystery women who has been appearing in several vignettes on SmackDown. She is now a heel as she revealed that she is not the dancing fool anymore. Carmella took to Twitter today, saying that you need to forget about what the people told you to be in order to be who you truly are. She said,

“To remember who you are, you need to forget who they told you to be.”