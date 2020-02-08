Dark Main Events From SD, Carmella Touts SD Win, The Singh Brothers Opponents From 205 Live

– Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode saw The Singh Brothers pick up a tag team win over two enhancement talents, billed as Joe Furrer and Devon Dixie.

Dixie was played by California indie wrestler “Wise Guy” Nick Ruiz and Furrer was played by California indie talent “Timeless” Levi Shapiro.

Below is video from the match:

– WWE held two dark main events after last night’s WWE 205 Live episode from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The first match saw Roman Reigns defeat King Baron Corbin after a sneak attack. The second dark main event saw The Miz lose to WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. WWE did use The Fiend’s red lighting for the match.

– As noted, Friday’s WWE SmackDown main event saw Carmella become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke. Carmella took to Twitter after the match and reacted to the big win.

She wrote, “I’m back, baby. You’re looking at your number one contender. [money mouth face emoji] #SmackDown”

You can see Carmella’s full tweet below, along with video from the match. There’s still no word yet on when Bayley vs. Carmella will happen: