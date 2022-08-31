Carmella’s WWE Return Expected Within the Next Month

In the near future, fans can expect seeing Carmella back in action.

According to a report from PWInsider, Carmella is expected to return to the road for WWE within the next month. It was also stated that her comeback is “within sight.”

In her most match, which took place on August 6, Carmella competed against Asuka and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match. After an awkward moment during the match, she was escorted to the back. It is believed that she sustained a concussion; however, this has not been conﬁrmed.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Carmella recently wrote on Twitter that she hoped to make a comeback to in-ring action soon.

She had been feuding with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair prior to her injury. At the Money in the Bank tournament, they worked a match that resulted in Bianca successfully defending her title.

