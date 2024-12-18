Carmella’s WWE Return Uncertain Due To Health Challenges

WWE’s Carmella and Corey Graves celebrated a joyous milestone last year, announcing the birth of their son, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, in November 2023. The couple has since shared glimpses of their life as new parents, with fans and fellow WWE Superstars offering their congratulations and support.

While speaking to Bayley on Instagram live, Carmella commented on why she hasn’t returned to WWE:

“I love being a mom. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done ever, in my whole entire life. That being said, of course I miss WWE. Of course, I miss everyone. I miss being Carmella. I miss performing. I miss it so much. I wish I had an update for you guys.

For those that don’t know I have some nerve damage in my foot from delivering Dimitri. I have what’s called drop foot. It’s this nerve behind your knee. It sucks. I wrestled for ten to twelve years, never had an injury, knock on wood, and now I’m doing physical therapy, going to the chiropractor, getting MRIs, and doing all this stuff that I never thought I would be doing, but here we are. Hopefully, eventually, nerves do take a lot of time to heal, but eventually, we’ll get back to it.”



