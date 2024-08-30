Carmelo Hayes Calls Out John Cena For WWE Retirement Tour Match

When John Cena returns to WWE for “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour in 2025, former WWE NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes feels he is in the front of the line of people who will get a shot at “The Greatest of All-Time.”

During an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture at the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 media day in Germany on August 30, Hayes made it clear that he wants a piece of Cena when the WWE legend returns to the ring next year.

“I mean, I don’t really want to predict, but I will call out somebody just because I feel like this is the perfect time to do it,” Hayes said. “I think, you know, I talked about it earlier today as well, but John Cena, he’s on his retirement tour. He put out the message.”

Hayes continued, “He said, you want some, come get some. I think, to be honest, I’m right at the front of the line of people that are going to come get some. So, John, I’m just letting you know, just giving you the heads up. Your time is up and my time is now.”

For the complete interview, check out the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.