Carmelo Hayes – Cody Rhodes Altercation Leads To CM Punk Reference

This past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Carmelo Hayes have a backstage altercation after Hayes took some shots at Rhodes following Rhodes’ face-to-face segment with Kevin Owens.

Immediately following SmackDown, Hayes took to his official Twitter (X) account and sent a message to The American Nightmare.

Hayes wrote, “Ran into Cm Punk. Just gave me the best advice to never lose a backstage fight again #SmackDown”

You can check out Hayes’ post below.