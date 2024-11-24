Carmelo Hayes – Cody Rhodes Altercation Leads To CM Punk Reference

This past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Carmelo Hayes have a backstage altercation after Hayes took some shots at Rhodes following Rhodes’ face-to-face segment with Kevin Owens.
Immediately following SmackDown, Hayes took to his official Twitter (X) account and sent a message to The American Nightmare.
Hayes wrote, “Ran into Cm Punk. Just gave me the best advice to never lose a backstage fight again #SmackDown”
Ran into Cm Punk. Just gave me the best advice to never lose a backstage fight again #SmackDown
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) November 23, 2024