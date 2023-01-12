Carmelo Hayes Comments On Ricochet Showdown, Calls It A Dream Come True

Carmelo Hayes recently appeared as a guest on Ryan Satin’s “Out Of Character” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the NXT Superstar spoke about his past showdown with Ricochet and how it was one of his “dream matches.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how getting to work with Ricochet was a dream come true: “Yeah, it was. That was cool, I’m glad we got to do that. That came on within four days’ notice or something like that. It wasn’t a big drawn-up thing. He showed up to NXT and challenged me, and the PLE was four days later. But yeah, it was a highlight because that was one of the matches, like I have a lot of dream matches. The one with Ricochet, there’s a lot of guys I feel I work well with, and Ricochet is one of them.”

On how it was even better that the match happened in NXT: “The fact that we actually got to do it while I’m in NXT was dope because I was like, ‘Oh, I get to do it [here].’ The fact that he came down and we got to do it and show that I can go with Ricochet. But I have mad respect for Ricochet.”

Check out the complete Carmelo Hayes interview. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.