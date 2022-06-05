Carmelo Hayes Crowned New WWE NXT North American Champion

Your new WWE NXT North American Champion is Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes won the NXT In Your House event Sunday night by defeating Cameron Grimes. Trick Williams interfered with the contest and the end.

Hayes is in his second reign as NXT North American Champion. Grimes began his first reign on April 2 at NXT Stand & Deliver by defeating Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller, and former champion Hayes in a Ladder Match. Grimes was the champion for a total of 63 recognized days.

Here are several shots of Sunday night’s title change from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: