Carmelo Hayes Names NXT Talents He Feels Would Succeed On WWE Main Roster

Carmelo Hayes recently appeared as a guest on the WWE Die Woche program to promote his NXT Championship defense against Bron Breakker at NXT Battleground 2023 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT premium live event, the NXT Champion spoke about a potential WWE main roster call-up, as well as which NXT Superstars he thinks would have the biggest impact on the main roster.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On a potential WWE main roster call-up: “I’d probably rather go to Raw (if I was called up to the main roster). I mean yeah, I’d probably go to Raw. SmackDown’s so stacked and in a good way. I think I would benefit a lot being on Raw and I think that they could benefit a lot by having me.”

On which NXT Superstars he thinks would have the biggest impact on the WWE main roster: “I’d probably say Grayson Waller (is gonna make a big impact the quickest on WWE’s main roster post-NXT) and that’s not even biased. I just know his drive. I’ve been very close with him and I’ve trained closely with him and I’ve worked closely with him and I just know his passion and his drive and he has that relentless factor that I have as well. That you refuse to come in second, you refuse to accept less for yourself. He’s somebody that I see just taking the bulls by the horn and riding it all the way through, you know, given the opportunity so yeah, definitely would go with Grayson Waller but I mean, there’s a ton of talent, even Zoey Stark is killing it, J.D. McDonagh’s gonna be great, Pretty Deadly’s gonna thrive. There’s so many great talent that are up there that came from down here. I’m just super excited for them and excited to watch to see how it all plays out.”

Check out the complete interview at Instagram.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.