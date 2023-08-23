Carmelo Hayes Reacts To NXT Heatwave Main Event, Poses With Big E. (Photo)

Real recognizes real.

After Tuesday night, Carmelo Hayes recognizes Wes Lee.

Following his successful defense of the NXT World Championship over the former longtime NXT North American Champion in the main event of NXT Heatwave 2023 on Tuesday night, Carmelo Hayes showed some respect to his challenger.

‘Melo took to social media after the show and wrote, “Was an honor to make history with one of the best in the world,” as a caption to a post-show digital interview he took part in after the entertaining clash.

Also new from “I Am Him” on social media is a cool photo where Hayes posed alongside former NXT World Champion Big E., with The New Day member holding the old title and Hayes holding the current title, with the caption playing off the opening signature that starts all WWE and NXT programming.

“Then. Now. Forever. #WWENXT,” read the caption to the photo, which you can view below.