Carmelo Hayes Says He Is Facing The Most Criticism Than He Has Ever Faced Before

WWE star Carmelo Hayes spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics, including his experience since being called up to the main roster and now he is facing the most criticism now than he has ever faced before.

Hayes said, “It’s definitely been a learning experience. I’ve been talking about the fact of making that transition, especially coming in as a first round draft pick, where all eyes are on you. You know what I mean? There’s really the most criticism I’ve ever faced in my whole career. But that’s OK, because at this time, that’s what you get when you get that first round draft pick label. If you want to be him, you open up yourself to that type of criticism. But really, it’s just of like that up in my game to that next level, because there’s so many guys up there. that I’ve got to work with Cody and Randy and things like that that have taught me that there are so many different levels to this game and there’s levels that I would have never knew if I wasn’t in the ring with those guys. So it’s been an amazing process and I’m just getting started really and I’m looking forward to see what’s next.”

You can check out Hayes’ comments in the video below.

