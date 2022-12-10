Carmelo Hayes Sends Message to Top WWE Stars Including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes has issued a warning to top main roster stars such as Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Hayes has previously expressed interest in facing Rollins, but he recently spoke with Sportskeeda and expressed interest in facing Reigns, Rollins, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.

“I will come to your front door, you know what I mean, I’ll come to your front door,” Hayes said of WWE’s main roster. “Seth, I have said multiple times. Seth Rollins, and that’s a match that’s gonna happen. Stay there, because I will come there. Don’t worry about coming down here. This is my place, I’ll handle it down here but I’m coming up to you. He’s gonna see me. Same thing with AJ, same thing with Finn. All of those guys Roman, too.

Hayes will face Axiom, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh, and Grayson Waller in the inaugural Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline this weekend.

The following is the complete interview with Hayes: