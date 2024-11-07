Carmelo Hayes Shares His Thoughts On Talent Representation In WWE

WWE star Carmelo Hayes spoke with Gorilla Position on a number of topics, including talent respresentation in the company and Triple H’s comments at the post-WWE Bad Blood press event where he said that he doesn’t see the difference in anybody and only sees talent.

Hayes said, “I don’t know, I think when you’re talented, you’re talented, and you’re gonna get an opportunity. I think all of us guys and girls are proving that we deserve all the opportunities, regardless of color, race, ethnicity, all of that. So what Hunter was saying was essentially cream rises to the top, and when you’re talented, you’re talented, period.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

