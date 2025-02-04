Carmelo Hayes Shares His Thoughts On Triple H’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE star Carmelo Hayes spoke with Sportskeeda’s Emily Mae about several topics, including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Hayes said, “Yeah, shout out Triple H. I mean shoot, absolutely. There’s a lot of guys. Cena, Hunter. I mean if he wasn’t in the top position right now, he probably would have got in a lot sooner. I think that says a lot about the humility of Triple H is like, ‘I don’t need to be in the Hall of Fame right now because I’m pretty much running it.’ So I mean that was really cool. I like how they did that. I like how Shawn and Taker did that I thought that was really cool to like your boys, I think about like that like it’s like your road buddies and your boys like surprise you with a Hall of Fame, which is crazy. So so deserved and earned and… time to play the game.”

