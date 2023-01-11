Carmelo Hayes Wants To Carry Torch As Champion For WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE NXT Superstar spoke about wanting to carry the torch for the brand as champion and end the title-run of reigning title-holder Bron Breakker.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he thinks he can be the one who dethrones Bron Breakker for the NXT championship: “I feel like it would be selfish for me to say unfulfilled because I’ve done so much, and I’ve gotten to do so much. It would almost be like, ‘Oh, how much more do you need to do?’ But at the same time, I feel like I can do it, so let me do it. I can beat Bron Breakker, and I can be the face of the company, the rightful face of the company, and I can carry the brand.”

On how he is ready to carry the torch for NXT: “I can help build this brand further into the next year or whatever it is. So for that reason alone, and all those times I said I was the A Champion, I think it’s only right, it’s almost fate at this point and poetic justice in a way for me to win that title and be the A Champion of NXT.”

Check out the complete Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast interview with Carmelo Hayes by visiting Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.