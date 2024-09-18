Cary Silkin Recalls The Long History Between Nigel McGuinness And Bryan Danielson In ROH

Former ROH owner Cary Silkin appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including the long history between Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson in the company.

Silkin said, “They wrestled each other 24 times… They were the pinnacle, despite all those names [of stars who wrestled in ROH].”

On what AEW needs to do with the feud:

“This match, this feud, you have to reeducate the people. I mean, you don’t have to, that’s what I would think. He [McGuinness] was not jealous, but he was just like, ‘Dammit, I wish I could’ve had that [Danielson’s] spot.’ But he accepted it and he had a good career with his announcing.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.