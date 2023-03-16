Cary Slkin Says Ric Flair Owes Him Over $40,000 For Past ROH Appearances

Cary Silkin has an outstanding issue with Ric Flair.

The former owner of Ring Of Honor surfaced on social media and backed up some claims made by fellow pro wrestling legend Dutch Mantell (a.k.a. Zeb Colter) about “The Nature Boy.”

For his part, Silkin wrote about ‘Naitch owing him some money.

“Sorry folks every word ⁦Dutch Mantell is saying about ⁦Ric Flair⁩ is true,” Silkin wrote via Twitter. “Flair owes me 41k from not fulfilling 4 ⁦ROH⁩ appearances in 2009.”

Silkin added, “Yes, I was a moron to pay Ric up front. That’s my story and it’s sad but true.”

Check out the tweet from Cary Silkin via the post embedded below.