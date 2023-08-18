Cash Wheeler Arrested For Aggravated Assault With A Firearm, AEW Issues Statement

After being arrested by the Orlando Police Department on Friday morning, Cash Wheeler, real name Daniel Wheeler, is facing one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to county records, Wheeler was booked in Circuit Court following his arrest. There were no further details provided.

The AEW Tag Team Champions are currently FTR (Wheeler and Dax Harwood). They’ll defend their titles against The Young Bucks at the All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium on August 27th.

Wheeler has been in the wrestling industry for 18 years, six of which he spent with WWE as part of The Revival before leaving to join AEW in 2020. They’ve since gone on to become one of AEW’s top acts.

AEW issued a statement to the Sentinel which stated the following:

“AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities.”