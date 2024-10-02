Cash Wheeler On Who He Considers His Wrestling Parents

AEW star Cash Wheeler of FTR recently appeared on Close Up with Renee Paquette to talk about a number of topics, including how Adam Copeland and Beth Phoenix are his wrestling parents and how they took care of him.

Wheeler said, “Adam and Beth have been my wrestling parents for 12, 13 years now. I met Adam when he first moved to Asheville, [North Carolina] in 2009 actually. We became friends over time. He was still world champion, all these things, and he took the time to give me advice without me even having to ask him. He just wanted to help. Before I ever had anything to offer those people, they went out of their way to make sure I was learning and had stuff. They took care of me. That’s just what they do. Then eventually him and Beth got together. I was there for the beginning of their relationship, so cute. Adam was like ‘I think Beth likes me.’”

You can check out Wheeler’s comments in the video below.