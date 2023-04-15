Cash Wheeler Speaks Out About Dax Harwood And The CM Punk Situation In AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, wrestling reporter Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com responded to Dax Harwood’s criticism of his coverage of the CM Punk and The Elite altercation.

Dax’s partner Cash Wheeler issued the following statement on Twitter on Saturday:

“Dax is one of the best people you could ever meet. Passionate about wrestling and family. Protective over his friends, especially when people don’t know everything. He’s not afraid to speak up, and not do it anonymously. Honest to a fault. We all need to do better to fix this situation. Everyone involved. No fingers pointed. No one is completely innocent. I respect everyone involved and want the best for AEW. I am tired of reading negativity from both sides, fans and wrestlers. Real life is more important. Enough.”

A fan wrote, “Let’s get a public apology from Punk before trying to guilt people into working with him” and Wheeler replied with, “Let’s know what’s going on behind the scenes before we type.”