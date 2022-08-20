Casino Ladder Match Confirmed for AEW All Out

At AEW All Out, the Casino Ladder Match will return.

The All Out pay-per-view will feature a Casino Ladder Match, it was revealed during Friday night’s AEW Rampage.

The participants in the Casino Ladder Match haven’t been announced, and it’s unclear whether this will be a men’s or women’s division match. However, the winner will earn a future shot at the World Championship.

The Casino Ladder Match combines a Casino Battle Royale and a Money In the Bank Ladder Match, wrestlers are divided into groups according to the card symbol they drew. Even before everyone enters, any competitor can take the win at any time by grabbing the big poker chip above the ring.

At AEW Double Or Nothing 2020, Brian Cage defeated eight other competitors in the Casino Ladder Match to earn a future AEW World Title shot. On October 6, 2021, “Hangman” Adam Page defeated six opponents to win the Casino Ladder Match during the AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode. He used the title shot to defeat Kenny Omega and win the AEW World Title at Full Gear 2021. He entered the match as the “Joker.”

For those who missed it earlier, backstage news on AEW All Out plans is available by clicking here.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view for 2022 will take place on September 4 from the NOW Arena outside of Chicago, Illinois. Here is the latest card:

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) or Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) or United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy) or House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) or The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and/or 10)

Casino Ladder Match

Participants TBA

Winner to receive future World Title shot.

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AEW, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt