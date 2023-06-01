Cassie Lee Addresses Return At WSW In Australia Alongside Husband Shawn Spears

A familiar face to pro wrestling fans will soon be returning to the squared circle in Australia.

Cassie Lee recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an interview, during which she spoke about taking a hiatus from wrestling to be a mother.

She spoke about her upcoming scheduled in-ring return at the World Series Wrestling show in Australia this fall alongside her husband, AEW star Shawn Spears.

“I mean, this is a home promotion for me in Australia, World Series Wrestling so, my husband, Shawn Spears, was already doing it and we just thought it was perfect for me to go along with him and take our son and so it’s just really exciting,” Lee said. “They were really open to the idea and we’ve been talking about doing mixed tag stuff for a long time so, it was a good opportunity to do that.”

Lee concluded, “I’m really excited. I’m actually really nervous too.”

