Cassie Lee And Jessica McKay Reuniting At WWE WrestleMania Weekend

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) are officially reuniting for an upcoming tag team match.

The duo, best known as The IIconics in WWE, captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 before being released by the company in 2021. They later resurfaced in Impact Wrestling as The IInspiration, where they briefly held the Knockouts Tag Team Titles before departing the promotion in 2022.

Now, for the first time since 2022, Lee and McKay will reunite in the ring at Prestige Wrestling’s Nothing to Lose event in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The match will see them take on indie veterans Nicole Matthews and Kylie Rae, as part of the WrestleMania weekend festivities.

This marks McKay’s first match since 2022 and Lee’s first match since 2023, making it a long-awaited reunion for the beloved tag team.