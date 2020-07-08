Categories For The Bumpy Awards Announced By WWE The Bump

WWE’s The Bump will host the first-ever Bumpy Awards on Wednesday, July 29 at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms. The awards will honor incredible Superstars and matches of the half-year, and celebrate amazing, hilarious and unexpected moments on The Bump. There are also five Bumpies People’s Choice categories that fans can vote for. Voting is now open on the WWE website and ends Sunday, July 19.
The following People’s Choice categories have been announced:
Get ready for the most prestigious award show in the history of weekly Wednesday morning WWE programming!
That’s right, the first-annual Bumpy Awards are coming, celebrating amazing, hilarious and unexpected moments on WWE’s The Bump as well as honoring incredible Superstars and matches of the half-year.
The Bumpies ceremony kicks off Wednesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. ET on WWE Network and all of WWE’s social platforms, but the celebrations start early with five Bumpies People’s Choice categories voted on by you, the WWE Universe!
Make your voice heard by voting on the five Bumpies categories below before the voting period ends Sunday, July 19, and be sure to tune in to the first-ever (and hopefully not last-ever) Bumpy Awards on Wednesday, July 29, to find out who won these and other exciting categories.
Tag Team of the Half-Year
Tag Team of the Half-Year
-The Street Profits
-Sasha Banks & Bayley
-The New Day
-Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
-Imperium
Rivalry of the Half-Year
-Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
-Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
-Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
-The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
In-Ring Match of the Half-Year
-Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania)
-Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania)
-Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals (SmackDown, June 12, 2020)
-Edge vs. Randy Orton (The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, WWE Backlash)
-Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Cinematic Match of the Half-Year
-Boneyard Match (WrestleMania)
-Firefly Fun House Match (WrestleMania)
-Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches
-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano – One Final Beat (WWE NXT, April 8, 2020)
-The Viking Profits vs. Ninjas (WWE Backlash)
Superstar of the Half-Year
-Adam Cole
-Keith Lee
-Charlotte Flair
-Drew McIntyre
-Otis
-Bayley
-Asuka
-Io Shirai
-Braun Strowman
-Becky Lynch