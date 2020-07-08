Categories For The Bumpy Awards Announced By WWE The Bump

WWE’s The Bump will host the first-ever Bumpy Awards on Wednesday, July 29 at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms. The awards will honor incredible Superstars and matches of the half-year, and celebrate amazing, hilarious and unexpected moments on The Bump. There are also five Bumpies People’s Choice categories that fans can vote for. Voting is now open on the WWE website and ends Sunday, July 19.

The following People’s Choice categories have been announced: