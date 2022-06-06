Catherine Newman Named WWE Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing

Catherine Newman has been named as WWE’s new Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing.

Newman’s responsibilities as a member of WWE’s senior leadership team will involve Marketing, Brand, Community Relations, Entertainment Relations, Creative Services, and Photography.

Newman joins WWE with over two decades of executive experience, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer of Manchester United Media. According to her LinkedIn, she held that position from May 2020 until this month, when she left for WWE. Newman has also worked for The Times of London and The Financial Times.

Newman is a Loughborough University graduate, a Buckinghamshire New University Chartered Institute of Marketing Postgraduate, and a Fellow & Mentor in the Marketing Academy of the United Kingdom.

Newman’s LinkedIn page also states that she works full-time for WWE out of London and the United States.

WWE has brought on Newman to help handle some of the duties of WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who is presently on leave to be with her family.

WWE issued the following press release to announce Catherine Newman as the EVP and Head of Marketing:

STAMFORD, Conn.– WWE today announced that Catherine Newman has been named Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing.

Newman brings more than two decades of executive experience to WWE including her most recent role as Chief Marketing Officer of Manchester United Media. She has also held senior positions at The Times of London and Financial Times, leading global marketing initiatives, developing strategic partnerships, and boosting subscription growth across various products.

As part of WWE’s senior leadership team, Newman’s oversight will include Marketing, Brand, Community Relations, Entertainment Relations, Creative Services and Photography.

She is a graduate of Loughborough University, a Chartered Institute of Marketing Postgraduate from Buckinghamshire New University and a Fellow & Mentor in the Marketing Academy, United Kingdom.