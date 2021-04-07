Cathy Kelley Announced For NXT TakeOver Watch Along

We noted earlier this week how Cathy Kelley teased that she could be returning to WWE soon as she told fans on Twitter she would see them soon. In an update, WWE’s The Bump announced today that Kelley will appear for tonight’s NXT TakeOver Watch Along stream.

The Watch Along will air on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok. Cathy will be joined by WWE United States Champion Riddle and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Kelley left WWE in February 2020 after signing with the company in February 2016. She later noted that the brutal WWE schedule was hard to deal with, but she did leave WWE on good terms.

Here are a few related tweets from Cathy-

official CK merch coming soooooooon 🙊 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) April 6, 2021