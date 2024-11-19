Cathy Kelley Credits Stephanie McMahon For Inspiring Her WWE Return

Stephanie McMahon has worked with WWE on and off for the past few years. She decided to depart in 2022, only to return when Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO. However, this did not endure long. Stephanie revealed in January 2023 that she would be leaving the company in an executive role, just days after her father was re-elected to the Board of Directors alongside George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

Stephanie has been to multiple WWE shows this year, including WWE WrestleMania XL—Night 2. At Mania, she gave a promo claiming that she had the honor of attending every WrestleMania and that this year’s event was the first of the Paul Levesque era.

Stephanie’s importance to WWE was discussed by backstage WWE interviewer Cathy Kelly during her appearance on B4theBell.

“She really is an advocate for so many women. She’s not the advocate, but she is an advocate for so many women, and she is so versatile in everything that she has accomplished and has been able to do throughout her career, so I think it’s a little bit of a detriment that we don’t have her there full-time right now. God, I love her so much…..I’ve talked about this before. She is the reason I came back. We had multiple conversations before I came back, and she is the one that really encouraged me to come back…..it [what convinced her to do so] was her being at the helm. It was her and Triple H and they really took care of me the first time that I was there.”

