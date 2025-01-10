Cathy Kelley Reveals She’s Pitched Multiple Podcasts To WWE

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly spoke with Lightweights about several topics, including how she has pitched several podcasts to the company in the past.

Kelley said, “I have pitched them many podcasts over the years and they’ve had podcasts before, they’ve had times where they are not doing podcasts. I would definitely be open if the right opportunity presented itself. Back when I did have a podcast, it was a longform interview and I really wanted to research the person so, in my mind, it was the best interview they had ever done. Even though it would be fun to do that, I karmically fulfilled that assignment, so I don’t know that’s in my future.”

