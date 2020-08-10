Cause Of Death For Kamala Revealed

Kamala reportedly passed away from going into cardiac arrest earlier today. As reported before here on PWMania, he was 70. Jason King reported the following on Kamala going into cardiac arrest just days after testing positive for COVID-19:

“Spoke w/ Kamala’s wife. He tested positive Wednesday for COVID which he likely contracted from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis center. Was hospitalized Wednesday night & seemed fine & in good spirits this morning. Went into cardiac arrest & passed this afternoon”