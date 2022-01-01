Cedric Alexander and Lio Rush Address Tony Khan’s Comments About Big Swole

As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW star Big Swole addressed her departure from the company and brought up a lack of diversity. Khan responded by writing on Twitter that he let Swole’s contract expire as he felt “her wrestling wasn’t good enough.”

Shortly after Khan sent out his tweet, Swole’s husband and WWE star Cedric Alexander wrote “A little defensive huh?” along with a GIF of “The Point” going over somebody’s head.

A little defensive huh? pic.twitter.com/YdFUyfit2I — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) January 1, 2022

AEW star Lio Rush sent out several tweets which included the following comments…

“Im not cool with any of this shit to be honest.”

“If nobody says something, then I will. Because this is fucked up and now I’m pissed.”

“APOLOGIZE. @TonyKhan @AEW”

