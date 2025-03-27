Cedric Alexander Expresses Interest In Joining AEW & Reuniting With The Hurt Syndicate

Cedric Alexander spoke about his unexpected release from WWE, how he found out about it and his immediate reaction to the news during an appearance this week on the “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” program.

Also during the interview, Alexander spoke about possibly signing with AEW and re-joining The Hurt Syndicate.

The following are some of the highlights from the new Cedric Alexander interview.

On the WWE release: “Everything’s fine. You know, once I got that news, I wasn’t even mad. I kind of felt like a pressure was lifted off my shoulders. Oh wow, I’m free to do other things, cool, all right, let’s see what happens.”

On getting the release call: “I was expecting to be angry and frantic. Actually, funny enough they called Friday night. I was in the middle of a leg workout. I’m doing squats, and my phone starts ringing. So I put the weight down, because I have a gym in my house so for me I’m just working out all hours of the day. So I pick up the phone, and I received the dreaded 203 number. I’m like, Okay, what’s gonna happen? I don’t remember the guy’s name. I think he said it was Will from TR. And I was like, Yeah, sure. What’s up? He goes, ‘Sorry, we’re gonna release you from your contract.’ My initial reaction was okay, cool. He goes, ‘Yeah, sorry to get this news on a Friday.’ So I had an NXT house show tomorrow, so I don’t do that anymore. That was my first question, too. He goes, No, you’re all good, just the 90 days and if you need anything else let us know. I was like, okay, cool.”

On his immediate reaction: “So I immediately thought to myself when I was released, I was like, Okay, that’s a job. Wrestling is my career. I may be out of a job, but I still have a career. All thanks to [Mustafa] Ali, he’s one of the guys that called me within the hour of me being released and was immediately like, hey dude, it’s all good. Just being super positive as you know Ali is, but yeah man, it sucked because it’s a dream job. It’s one of those jobs that I’m a kid and I’m like oh my god, I’m gonna wrestle for WWE. Then when it ends, it just ends. You just move on.”

On if he is interested in joining The Hurt Syndicate in AEW: “100%. That’s a big chapter of my career that I really felt was never fully explored and I think it’ll be great to finish that out.”

On there being more to The Hurt Business storyline: “I think so, definitely. There’s so much meat on the bone that I would like to get to. But if I don’t, then that’s fine too. I’m game to go to New Japan, Mexico. So I’m just ready for things to happen. It’s one of those things where I’ve been sitting so long and I feel like I’m getting a little itchy, something’s gotta happen soon.”

Check out the complete video interview via the media player embedded below.